Glamour and Empowerment Shine at L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week Extravaganza

L'Oreal Paris hosted a star-studded fashion show outside the historic Hotel de Ville in Paris to kick off Paris Fashion Week. The event featured models and Hollywood stars, such as Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis, and Kendall Jenner, showcasing beauty and empowerment. The show was streamed live online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 04:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

L'Oreal Paris orchestrated a glamorous and celebrity-packed spectacle outside Paris's historic Hotel de Ville on Monday, marking the commencement of Paris Fashion Week. The event featured models and Hollywood icons on an open-air catwalk, celebrating beauty, empowerment, and sisterhood. The entire show was broadcast live on Instagram and TikTok, highlighting the importance of digital platforms in beauty product sales.

American actress Eva Longoria expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, 'I think it sets the tone for the week. It fills the night with so much excitement and energy.' Other stars participating included Andie MacDowell and Viola Davis, both wearing bright red lipstick, and Jane Fonda in a golden bodysuit. The spectacle concluded with a performance by Brazilian singer Anitta and model Kendall Jenner closing the show in a long white gown.

L'Oreal Paris, a prominent brand under the L'Oreal umbrella, offers a wide range of beauty products from mass-market to luxury. As the exclusive producer of Armani makeup, L'Oreal was named a preferred buyer in the late designer's will, solidifying its standing in the luxury beauty sector.

