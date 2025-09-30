Left Menu

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: End of a Celebrity Romance

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, a celebrity couple, have reportedly separated after nearly two decades of marriage. Urban has relocated within Nashville, while Kidman was against ending the marriage. The couple, who both began their careers in Australia, share two daughters together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 07:34 IST
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: End of a Celebrity Romance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban have allegedly ended their 19-year marriage, according to multiple reports on Monday. Sources suggest the couple began living separately earlier this year, with Urban moving to a new residence in Nashville.

Reportedly, Kidman was opposed to the separation and has been attempting to salvage the marriage. However, publicists and management have not confirmed the split, leaving details speculative. The couple, who met at a Hollywood event in 2005, married a year later in Sydney.

Kidman and Urban share two daughters but have been stepping back into their professional pursuits. Kidman recently completed filming a sequel to 'Practical Magic,' while Urban is busy with his music tour, showcasing his 11th studio album.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Michigan: Targeted Attack on Mormon Congregation

Tragedy in Michigan: Targeted Attack on Mormon Congregation

 Global
2
Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

 India
3
Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

 Japan
4
Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025