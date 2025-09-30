Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: End of a Celebrity Romance

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban have allegedly ended their 19-year marriage, according to multiple reports on Monday. Sources suggest the couple began living separately earlier this year, with Urban moving to a new residence in Nashville.

Reportedly, Kidman was opposed to the separation and has been attempting to salvage the marriage. However, publicists and management have not confirmed the split, leaving details speculative. The couple, who met at a Hollywood event in 2005, married a year later in Sydney.

Kidman and Urban share two daughters but have been stepping back into their professional pursuits. Kidman recently completed filming a sequel to 'Practical Magic,' while Urban is busy with his music tour, showcasing his 11th studio album.