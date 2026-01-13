Left Menu

Fed Independence Under Siege: The Powell Indictment Controversy

The Trump administration's criminal probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell has sparked backlash, with critics arguing it undermines central bank independence. Former Fed chiefs and lawmakers express concerns over politicizing monetary policy. The unfolding controversy could affect long-term interest rates and broader economic stability, further straining Trump-Fed relations.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell

The independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve is under scrutiny as the Trump administration launches a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This move has drawn criticism from former Fed leaders who warn against politicizing monetary policy, a sentiment echoed by key members of Trump's own Republican Party.

The Justice Department's probe, focused on Powell's congressional comments regarding a Fed building renovation, has caused fluctuations in U.S. Treasury bond rates. The concern grows over how these developments might impact long-term interest rates, with potential repercussions for inflation and economic stability.

Prominent Republican senators, like Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski, express their disapproval, highlighting the risk to central bank independence. Meanwhile, Powell remains committed to navigating these tensions, emphasizing the importance of monetary policy free from political influence and maintaining economic equilibrium.

