Valencia Sues Netflix Over Documentary Misinformation
Valencia FC has sued Netflix over alleged false claims in a documentary about Vinícius Júnior. The club contests that racist insults from fans were misrepresented and demands corrections and compensation for damages to its honor. The lawsuit highlights misinterpretations of crowd chants during a 2023 match.
Spanish soccer club Valencia has initiated legal proceedings against Netflix, alleging inaccuracies in a documentary featuring Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior.
The club insists the documentary erroneously accused a significant number of its fans of making racist comments towards the Real Madrid forward during a 2023 La Liga game.
The lawsuit demands financial reparations and corrections to the subtitles, citing damage to Valencia's reputation.
