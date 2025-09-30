Left Menu

Valencia Sues Netflix Over Documentary Misinformation

Valencia FC has sued Netflix over alleged false claims in a documentary about Vinícius Júnior. The club contests that racist insults from fans were misrepresented and demands corrections and compensation for damages to its honor. The lawsuit highlights misinterpretations of crowd chants during a 2023 match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 30-09-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 09:27 IST
Valencia Sues Netflix Over Documentary Misinformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish soccer club Valencia has initiated legal proceedings against Netflix, alleging inaccuracies in a documentary featuring Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior.

The club insists the documentary erroneously accused a significant number of its fans of making racist comments towards the Real Madrid forward during a 2023 La Liga game.

The lawsuit demands financial reparations and corrections to the subtitles, citing damage to Valencia's reputation.

TRENDING

1
IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

 Pakistan
2
Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

 India
3
Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

 Global
4
Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025