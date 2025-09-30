Left Menu

Homer Returns: The Simpsons Sequel Hits Theaters July 2027

Disney's 20th Century confirms a sequel to the 2007 'The Simpsons Movie' for release on July 23, 2027. The announcement comes with a teaser poster and replaces an untitled Marvel project. 'The Simpsons' continues to be a beloved series with its 40th season slated for 2028.

Updated: 30-09-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney's 20th Century studio has officially confirmed the return of 'The Simpsons Movie' with a sequel scheduled to release in theaters on July 23, 2027. The beloved animated series promises to take fans on another unforgettable adventure with the iconic family from Springfield.

The sequel announcement was made through an Instagram post featuring a teaser poster stating, ''Homer's coming back for seconds.'' This highly anticipated film will fill the void left by an untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe project that has been removed from Disney's lineup between the releases of 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars.'

'The Simpsons,' created by Matt Groening, is the longest-running animated sitcom in American television history. As fans await the new movie, which follows a successful first feature grossing USD 536 million, they're also looking forward to the show's 40th season premiering in 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

