Divine Gatherings: Navratri's Spiritual Surge in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, thousands of devotees are converging at temples dedicated to various forms of Goddess Durga during the Shardiya Navratri festival. This annual occasion is marked by special rituals conducted in a joyous atmosphere.

The Chinnamastika temple in Rajrappa, located in Ramgarh district, experiences a noticeable increase in pilgrim visits during Navratri. According to priest Santosh Kumar, ceremonies have been ongoing daily, starting early morning and concluding with an evening aarti.

At the Bhadrakali temple in Itkhori, Chatra district, significant crowds have been observed. Priest Narsingh Tiwari explained that certain days are reserved strictly for darshan and floral offerings. Meanwhile, at the Dewri temple in Tamar, rituals unique to the region such as Sandhi Bali are performed.