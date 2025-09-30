Divine Gatherings: Navratri's Spiritual Surge in Jharkhand
During Shardiya Navratri, throngs of devotees are visiting temples across Jharkhand, engaging in special rituals. Celebrations at temples like Chinnamastika and Bhadrakali highlight traditions, such as floral decorations and special offerings. The rituals, deeply rooted in Hindu tradition, draw large crowds, peaking on significant festival days.
In Jharkhand, thousands of devotees are converging at temples dedicated to various forms of Goddess Durga during the Shardiya Navratri festival. This annual occasion is marked by special rituals conducted in a joyous atmosphere.
The Chinnamastika temple in Rajrappa, located in Ramgarh district, experiences a noticeable increase in pilgrim visits during Navratri. According to priest Santosh Kumar, ceremonies have been ongoing daily, starting early morning and concluding with an evening aarti.
At the Bhadrakali temple in Itkhori, Chatra district, significant crowds have been observed. Priest Narsingh Tiwari explained that certain days are reserved strictly for darshan and floral offerings. Meanwhile, at the Dewri temple in Tamar, rituals unique to the region such as Sandhi Bali are performed.
