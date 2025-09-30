Hulu Cancels Critically Acclaimed Sitcom 'Mid-Century Modern' After One Season

The critically acclaimed sitcom 'Mid-Century Modern', featuring stars like Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer, has been axed by Hulu after just one season. The show, which aired its first and only season in March, consisted of ten episodes that gained a dedicated following.

Created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, the series poignantly portrayed the lives of three gay friends navigating their golden years together in Palm Springs, where one resides with his mother. The series was notably the last television role for actress Linda Lavin, who passed away in December 2024 at the age of 87.

Despite its short run, 'Mid-Century Modern' received four Emmy nominations, highlighting its excellence in direction under James Burrows, as well as its production design, sound mixing, and editing. Disney's 20th Television produced the series with executive contributions from Hollywood heavyweights like Ryan Murphy, Burrows, Lane, and Bomer.