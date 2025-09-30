Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A Marriage Unravels
Famed actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban have announced their separation after nearly two decades together. Though celebrating their June anniversary, sources revealed growing distance since summer. Despite efforts to salvage their relationship, the couple is now focusing on co-parenting their daughters, a fact confirmed by family insiders.
Hollywood icons Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have announced their separation after nearly 19 years of marriage. The couple, who wed on June 25, 2006, have reportedly been living apart for several months.
Nichole's family, particularly her sister Antonia, has rallied around her during this challenging time. Sources indicate that despite her efforts to mend the relationship, a reconciliation was not possible. Speculations about their split had been circulating since the summer, with TMZ highlighting their separate living arrangements.
The pair shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, continues to focus on her acting career, with recent projects including the film 'Holland' and the upcoming 'Practical Magic 2.' Urban remains engaged in his music career and is currently on tour.
