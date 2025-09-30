Left Menu

Coldplay's Global Citizen Festival: A Symphony of Strategy and Emotion

Hirav Shah, a renowned business strategist, reflects on his strategic role in orchestrating the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, featuring Coldplay. He highlights how Coldplay's blend of emotion, innovation, branding, and experience created an unforgettable event, demonstrating the impact of strategic planning in the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Mumbai, September 29, 2025 — Business strategist Hirav Shah's expertise spans various industries globally, yet his most notable experiences link to the entertainment and live events sector. His collaboration with Wizcraft International Entertainment, notably for the IIFA Awards, paved the way for India's monumental Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, headlined by Coldplay and Chris Martin.

Shah played a pivotal role in the event's success, supporting its execution with strategic insights from planning to talent coordination. Reflecting on that night, Shah identifies key elements that propelled Coldplay's global success: emotion, innovation, branding, and experience.

Emotionally, Chris Martin captivated thousands, turning music into a shared emotional journey. Technologically, Coldplay's inventive use of LED wristbands and interactive visuals transformed the concert into an experience. Their brand projected hope and unity, aligning with the festival's ethos. Shah's collaboration with Wizcraft exemplified how strategic planning enhances both large-scale events and the broader entertainment industry.

