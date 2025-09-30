Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: China's Martyrs' Day Ceremony at Tiananmen

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders marked Martyrs' Day with a ceremony in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, honoring fallen national heroes. The event, held a day before National Day, included presenting nine flower baskets with ribbons inscribed with 'Eternal Glory to the People's Heroes.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:39 IST
In a solemn ceremony held at Beijing's iconic Tiananmen Square, Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with senior Communist Party leaders, honored the nation's fallen heroes. The leaders presented flower baskets as part of Martyrs' Day commemorations.

This touching tribute precedes China's National Day celebrations and coincides with the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

The ceremony featured nine meticulously decorated flower baskets placed at the Monument to the People's Heroes, each ribboned with the poignant message, 'Eternal Glory to the People's Heroes,' as reported by Xinhua.

