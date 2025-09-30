Deepika Padukone: Challenging the Status Quo in Indian Cinema

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has cemented her place as one of Indian cinema's most significant figures, ranking third in IMDb's 'Indian Cinema's Most Prolific Headliners' list for the last 25 years. This accolade places her alongside industry icons, underlining her remarkable impact in Bollywood.

Padukone spoke to IMDb about the expectations placed on women within the industry and how she has consistently chosen to challenge those norms. From the outset of her career, she embraced difficult questions, willingly ruffled feathers, and approached her journey with authenticity and resilience, qualities she believes have helped redefine her path in entertainment.

Her reflections come as discussions surround her recent departures from major film projects, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' and the sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD', attributed to scheduling conflicts. Despite these obstacles, Padukone remains a towering figure in Bollywood, set to grace the screen again with Shah Rukh Khan in 'King'.