Left Menu

Deepika Padukone: Challenging the Status Quo in Indian Cinema

Deepika Padukone ranks third on IMDb's list of 'Indian Cinema's Most Prolific Headliners' over 25 years. She reflects on navigating her career despite traditional expectations and expresses gratitude for her support system. Her remarks coincide with her recent film exits due to work schedule disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:04 IST
Deepika Padukone: Challenging the Status Quo in Indian Cinema
Deepika Padukone
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has cemented her place as one of Indian cinema's most significant figures, ranking third in IMDb's 'Indian Cinema's Most Prolific Headliners' list for the last 25 years. This accolade places her alongside industry icons, underlining her remarkable impact in Bollywood.

Padukone spoke to IMDb about the expectations placed on women within the industry and how she has consistently chosen to challenge those norms. From the outset of her career, she embraced difficult questions, willingly ruffled feathers, and approached her journey with authenticity and resilience, qualities she believes have helped redefine her path in entertainment.

Her reflections come as discussions surround her recent departures from major film projects, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' and the sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD', attributed to scheduling conflicts. Despite these obstacles, Padukone remains a towering figure in Bollywood, set to grace the screen again with Shah Rukh Khan in 'King'.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

 India
2
Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

 India
3
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island

 Global
4
Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025