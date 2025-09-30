President Murmu Honors 75 Years of the President's Bodyguard

President Droupadi Murmu marked a significant milestone for the President's Bodyguard (PBG) Tuesday, presenting the units with a diamond jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The recognition reflects 75 years of esteemed service and commitment to upholding military traditions.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of 'Viraat,' the renowned horse of the President's guard, symbolizing the bond between the PBG personnel and their steeds. Despite his retirement in 2022, Viraat remains an iconic figure, further acknowledged when Prime Minister Narendra Modi patted him during the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2022.

The PBG traces its origins to 1773 when it was established as the Governor-General's Bodyguard, later renamed in 1950. The regiment is noted for its versatility, comprising excellent horsemen, tank men, and paratroopers. The PBG remains the sole regiment awarded two 'Standards,' speaking to its distinguished heritage and meticulous selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)