Honoring a Spiritual Legacy: Celebrating Lahiri Mahasaya's 197th Birth Anniversary

The Yogoda Satsanga Society celebrated Lahiri Mahasaya’s 197th birth anniversary with fervent devotion at its Ranchi ashram. Known as a 'paramguru', Lahiri Mahasaya inspired thousands through his 'Kriya' teachings, balancing spiritual and worldly life. The event featured meditations and music, attracting global participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:55 IST
The Yogoda Satsanga Society (YSS) commemorated the 197th birth anniversary of Lahiri Mahasaya, revered as one of its 'paramgurus', at their Ranchi ashram on Tuesday. Devotees worldwide tuned in for an online meditation session led by Swami Shankarananda Giri, starting the celebrations with spiritual unity.

From 9:30 to 11:30 am, the ashram resonated with the melodies of devotional bhajans, drawing participants into a deeper spiritual experience. These activities symbolized the continuing influence of Lahiri Mahasaya's teachings on achieving equilibrium between devotion and duties.

Evening sessions included a special two-hour meditation, underscoring a practice Lahiri Mahasaya himself popularized: the profound 'Kriya' initiation. His legacy continues to inspire numerous individuals seeking a harmonious blend of spiritual richness within their everyday lives.

