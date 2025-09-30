Left Menu

Kanu Behl's 'Agra': A Bold Cinematic Exploration of Modern Indian Sexuality

Filmmaker Kanu Behl's 'Agra' is set for its Indian theatrical release on November 14. Originally premiered at Cannes, the film delves into family sexual dynamics and modern India's societal constrictions. Produced by Saregama India Ltd., 'Agra' challenges audiences with its raw and thought-provoking narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:56 IST
Kanu Behl's 'Agra': A Bold Cinematic Exploration of Modern Indian Sexuality
Poster of Agra (Image source: Film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed filmmaker Kanu Behl's latest work, 'Agra', which captivated critics at its Cannes showing, is now poised for a national release in India on November 14. Co-written with Atika Chohan, 'Agra' delves into the intricate sexual dynamics within a family, while addressing the broader socio-cultural confinements in rapidly urbanizing India.

Behl, who last released a film theatrically with 'Titli' nearly a decade ago, expresses profound enthusiasm about 'Agra's journey to Indian cinemas. 'Agra' posed significant challenges and perhaps was the most arduous project in Behl's career, aiming to ignite discussions on deeply personal themes of sexuality and space in Indian society.

Supported by Saregama India Ltd., whose EVP Siddharth Anand Kumar highlights the rarity of such films reaching Indian audiences, 'Agra' promises to be an eye-opener. Developed at Italy's PJLF Three Rivers Residency and backed by the prominent 'Cinema du Monde' fund, the film was featured in NFDC's Film Bazaar 2022 Viewing Room. Its transit from international acclaim to Indian screens marks a significant achievement in the realm of meaningful cinema.

TRENDING

1
Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online

Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online

 India
2
Ladakh admin says Wangchuk's NSA detention on credible grounds, denies 'witch-hunt'

Ladakh admin says Wangchuk's NSA detention on credible grounds, denies 'witc...

 India
3
Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

 Global
4
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025