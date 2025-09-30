Kanu Behl's 'Agra': A Bold Cinematic Exploration of Modern Indian Sexuality

Acclaimed filmmaker Kanu Behl's latest work, 'Agra', which captivated critics at its Cannes showing, is now poised for a national release in India on November 14. Co-written with Atika Chohan, 'Agra' delves into the intricate sexual dynamics within a family, while addressing the broader socio-cultural confinements in rapidly urbanizing India.

Behl, who last released a film theatrically with 'Titli' nearly a decade ago, expresses profound enthusiasm about 'Agra's journey to Indian cinemas. 'Agra' posed significant challenges and perhaps was the most arduous project in Behl's career, aiming to ignite discussions on deeply personal themes of sexuality and space in Indian society.

Supported by Saregama India Ltd., whose EVP Siddharth Anand Kumar highlights the rarity of such films reaching Indian audiences, 'Agra' promises to be an eye-opener. Developed at Italy's PJLF Three Rivers Residency and backed by the prominent 'Cinema du Monde' fund, the film was featured in NFDC's Film Bazaar 2022 Viewing Room. Its transit from international acclaim to Indian screens marks a significant achievement in the realm of meaningful cinema.