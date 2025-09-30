Karnataka High Court Halts Cinema Ticket Price Cap

In a significant legal development, the Karnataka High Court has refrained from altering a prior ruling that suspended the state's cinema ticket price limit. Originally set at Rs 200, the cap's implementation was put on hold following a plea from the Multiplex Association of India challenging the amendment's validity.

A vacation bench, consisting of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice Rajesh Rai K, expanded the interim relief, directing multiplexes to maintain transparent records of ticket sales. The court mandated monthly reports to the licensing authority and considered future refunds for patrons should the petitioners' challenge fail.

The case, which raises constitutional questions about legislative amendments, will continue on November 25. The court emphasized the amendments' potential market distortions and their impact on contractual arrangements within the film industry, urging multiplexes to prominently display the court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)