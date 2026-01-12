Chilean Firm Launches Capital Notes Offering

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA has announced a proposed offering of subordinated capital notes. The mining giant plans to utilize the proceeds from this offering to refinance its existing indebtedness, allowing the company greater financial flexibility.

The raised funds will also be used for general corporate purposes, with a focus on supporting their capital expenditures program. This move reflects the company's strategic efforts to bolster its financial stability and pursue growth initiatives.

The notes will be made available to qualified institutional buyers in the United States, aiming to attract significant investment from the financial sphere. This offering underscores the company's commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)