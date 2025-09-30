Tragedy at Durga Puja: Woman's Death Sparks Controversy

A tragic incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Behala area has raised serious concerns following the death of a woman, Sangita Rana, who reportedly fell ill after visiting the site.

The local police stated that Rana, a chronic asthma patient, collapsed near the pandal's exit gate after midnight. Despite immediate CPR attempts by officers at the scene, her condition deteriorated, leading to her being rushed through a green corridor to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Controversy surrounds the incident as Rana's family accused the police of negligence in handling the situation. They claimed requests for oxygen support were ignored, and the ambulatory services were ill-equipped. Allegations also arose about a preceding argument at the pandal possibly worsening her condition. An official investigation is currently underway, with the body sent for a post-mortem examination.