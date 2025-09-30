Left Menu

Tragedy at Durga Puja: Woman's Death Sparks Controversy

Sangita Rana, a chronic asthma patient, died after falling ill at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Behala area. Her family alleges police mishandling, claiming essential medical support requests were ignored. An investigation is underway following allegations of a prior argument exacerbating her condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:52 IST
Tragedy at Durga Puja: Woman's Death Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Behala area has raised serious concerns following the death of a woman, Sangita Rana, who reportedly fell ill after visiting the site.

The local police stated that Rana, a chronic asthma patient, collapsed near the pandal's exit gate after midnight. Despite immediate CPR attempts by officers at the scene, her condition deteriorated, leading to her being rushed through a green corridor to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Controversy surrounds the incident as Rana's family accused the police of negligence in handling the situation. They claimed requests for oxygen support were ignored, and the ambulatory services were ill-equipped. Allegations also arose about a preceding argument at the pandal possibly worsening her condition. An official investigation is currently underway, with the body sent for a post-mortem examination.

TRENDING

1
Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online

Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online

 India
2
Ladakh admin says Wangchuk's NSA detention on credible grounds, denies 'witch-hunt'

Ladakh admin says Wangchuk's NSA detention on credible grounds, denies 'witc...

 India
3
Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

 Global
4
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025