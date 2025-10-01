Left Menu

AI Actress Tilly Norwood Sparks Hollywood Controversy

Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated 'actress,' has ignited debate in Hollywood after her introduction at a film conference in Zurich. SAG-AFTRA condemned her use, emphasizing the threat of AI replacing human actors. Though generating interest, many remain skeptical about AI figures like Norwood in the entertainment sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 06:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tilly Norwood, a computer-generated 'actress,' has become a controversial figure in Hollywood. The SAG-AFTRA union has spoken against the rise of AI performers, stressed by the recent debut of Norwood, introduced at the Zurich film conference.

Created by Eline Van der Velden of Particle6, Tilly Norwood was showcased as part of a parody on AI-generated TV shows. While her emergence stirred interest from talent agents, many industry veterans, including AI media expert Yves Bergquist, doubt her potential as a fully-fledged star.

SAG-AFTRA insists on maintaining human-centered creativity, criticizing the unapproved use of performers' work to create synthetic characters. Despite these concerns, Norwood creator Van der Velden sees her as a herald of innovation and creativity.

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

