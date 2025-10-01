AI Actress Tilly Norwood Sparks Hollywood Controversy

Tilly Norwood, a computer-generated 'actress,' has become a controversial figure in Hollywood. The SAG-AFTRA union has spoken against the rise of AI performers, stressed by the recent debut of Norwood, introduced at the Zurich film conference.

Created by Eline Van der Velden of Particle6, Tilly Norwood was showcased as part of a parody on AI-generated TV shows. While her emergence stirred interest from talent agents, many industry veterans, including AI media expert Yves Bergquist, doubt her potential as a fully-fledged star.

SAG-AFTRA insists on maintaining human-centered creativity, criticizing the unapproved use of performers' work to create synthetic characters. Despite these concerns, Norwood creator Van der Velden sees her as a herald of innovation and creativity.