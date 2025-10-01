Left Menu

Arrests Made in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Investigation

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma have been arrested related to the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Assam is probing the case of the singer's suspected drowning. Garg's widow is hopeful about uncovering the truth behind her husband's last moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-10-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 09:36 IST
Arrests Made in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Investigation
Death
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, and Siddhartha Sharma, the manager of the late singer Zubeen Garg, have been apprehended by police officials. The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg's untimely death in Singapore.

Mahanta was taken into custody upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Singapore, while Sharma was detained at a residence in Gurugram. Both individuals have been transported to Guwahati for further questioning by law enforcement agencies.

The arrest of Mahanta and Sharma follows the Assam government's initiation of a 10-member Special Investigation Team, spearheaded by Special DGP M P Gupta, to delve into the events leading to Garg's fatal drowning on September 19. Zubeen Garg's widow, Garima Saikia Garg, has expressed her faith in the investigation, eagerly awaiting the truth about her husband's final moments.

TRENDING

1
Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

 India
2
Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

 India
3
Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

 Global
4
Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025