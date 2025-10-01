Arrests Made in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Investigation

In a significant development, Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, and Siddhartha Sharma, the manager of the late singer Zubeen Garg, have been apprehended by police officials. The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg's untimely death in Singapore.

Mahanta was taken into custody upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Singapore, while Sharma was detained at a residence in Gurugram. Both individuals have been transported to Guwahati for further questioning by law enforcement agencies.

The arrest of Mahanta and Sharma follows the Assam government's initiation of a 10-member Special Investigation Team, spearheaded by Special DGP M P Gupta, to delve into the events leading to Garg's fatal drowning on September 19. Zubeen Garg's widow, Garima Saikia Garg, has expressed her faith in the investigation, eagerly awaiting the truth about her husband's final moments.