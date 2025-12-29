Amit Shah Stresses BJP's Stand on Evicting Infiltrators Amid Revamping Historic Assam Site
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes BJP's commitment to remove infiltrators nationwide, citing the redevelopment of Batadrava Than in Assam as proof. Shah criticizes past Congress governments for treating infiltrators as a vote bank and highlights Assam's historical legacy. The government plans further land clearance for cultural heritage projects.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) determination to eliminate infiltrators across India, highlighting the redevelopment of the historic Batadrava Than in Assam as a testament to this agenda. In a strong statement made during the inauguration of the Batadrava Cultural Project in Nagaon district, Shah expressed discontent over the reported presence of Bangladeshi infiltrators at the birthplace of revered Vaishnav saint and reformer, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. Shah commended Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts in clearing illegal encroachments and restoring the sacred Namghar at the site.
Accusing the Congress party of using infiltrators as a vote bank, the Home Minister noted that previous administrations failed to take action despite sacrifices made during the Assam Movement. Shah pointed out that the state government had reclaimed over one lakh bighas of land from encroachers, a feat that eluded past Congress-led governments. "Congress ruled for so many years, but it did not do anything for those who gave their lives for the Assam movement," Shah remarked.
Shah also praised the contributions of Assam's first Chief Minister, Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi. He credited Bordoloi with securing Assam and the Northeast's place within India, stating that it was Bordoloi who had convinced Jawaharlal Nehru to retain Assam as part of the country. He described Batadrava Than as a symbol of Assamese unity and harmony, embodying the inclusive 'nav-vaishnav dharma' popularized by Srimanta Sankardeva. Chief Minister Sarma noted that in the last decade, the government had freed approximately 1.45 lakh bighas of land from encroachers, affirming the project will promote Assam's rich cultural heritage and Sankardeva's ideals.
ALSO READ
Congress's Bold Move: Alliances Reshape Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy
Congress MP Blames RSS for Rising Hate Crimes After Student's Killing
Amit Shah Initiates Crackdown on Bangladeshi Infiltrators in Assam
Vandalism Strikes Congress Office in Kerala Amid Political Tensions
Congress Stands Firm: Defending the Constitution and Promoting Justice