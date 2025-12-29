Amit Shah Stresses BJP's Stand on Evicting Infiltrators Amid Revamping Historic Assam Site

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) determination to eliminate infiltrators across India, highlighting the redevelopment of the historic Batadrava Than in Assam as a testament to this agenda. In a strong statement made during the inauguration of the Batadrava Cultural Project in Nagaon district, Shah expressed discontent over the reported presence of Bangladeshi infiltrators at the birthplace of revered Vaishnav saint and reformer, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. Shah commended Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts in clearing illegal encroachments and restoring the sacred Namghar at the site.

Accusing the Congress party of using infiltrators as a vote bank, the Home Minister noted that previous administrations failed to take action despite sacrifices made during the Assam Movement. Shah pointed out that the state government had reclaimed over one lakh bighas of land from encroachers, a feat that eluded past Congress-led governments. "Congress ruled for so many years, but it did not do anything for those who gave their lives for the Assam movement," Shah remarked.

Shah also praised the contributions of Assam's first Chief Minister, Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi. He credited Bordoloi with securing Assam and the Northeast's place within India, stating that it was Bordoloi who had convinced Jawaharlal Nehru to retain Assam as part of the country. He described Batadrava Than as a symbol of Assamese unity and harmony, embodying the inclusive 'nav-vaishnav dharma' popularized by Srimanta Sankardeva. Chief Minister Sarma noted that in the last decade, the government had freed approximately 1.45 lakh bighas of land from encroachers, affirming the project will promote Assam's rich cultural heritage and Sankardeva's ideals.