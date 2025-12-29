Left Menu

Amit Shah Stresses BJP's Stand on Evicting Infiltrators Amid Revamping Historic Assam Site

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes BJP's commitment to remove infiltrators nationwide, citing the redevelopment of Batadrava Than in Assam as proof. Shah criticizes past Congress governments for treating infiltrators as a vote bank and highlights Assam's historical legacy. The government plans further land clearance for cultural heritage projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:17 IST
Amit Shah Stresses BJP's Stand on Evicting Infiltrators Amid Revamping Historic Assam Site
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) determination to eliminate infiltrators across India, highlighting the redevelopment of the historic Batadrava Than in Assam as a testament to this agenda. In a strong statement made during the inauguration of the Batadrava Cultural Project in Nagaon district, Shah expressed discontent over the reported presence of Bangladeshi infiltrators at the birthplace of revered Vaishnav saint and reformer, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. Shah commended Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts in clearing illegal encroachments and restoring the sacred Namghar at the site.

Accusing the Congress party of using infiltrators as a vote bank, the Home Minister noted that previous administrations failed to take action despite sacrifices made during the Assam Movement. Shah pointed out that the state government had reclaimed over one lakh bighas of land from encroachers, a feat that eluded past Congress-led governments. "Congress ruled for so many years, but it did not do anything for those who gave their lives for the Assam movement," Shah remarked.

Shah also praised the contributions of Assam's first Chief Minister, Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi. He credited Bordoloi with securing Assam and the Northeast's place within India, stating that it was Bordoloi who had convinced Jawaharlal Nehru to retain Assam as part of the country. He described Batadrava Than as a symbol of Assamese unity and harmony, embodying the inclusive 'nav-vaishnav dharma' popularized by Srimanta Sankardeva. Chief Minister Sarma noted that in the last decade, the government had freed approximately 1.45 lakh bighas of land from encroachers, affirming the project will promote Assam's rich cultural heritage and Sankardeva's ideals.

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

 India
2
Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

 Global
3
Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalists

Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalist...

 India
4
China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025