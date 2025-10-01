Left Menu

A Passionate Symphony: Unveiling 'Tere Ishk Mein'

The teaser for 'Tere Ishk Mein' stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, directed by Aanand L Rai and presented by T-Series. The romantic drama features A R Rahman’s composition and spotlights a poignant love story. The film is set to release worldwide on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The much-anticipated teaser for 'Tere Ishk Mein' was unveiled, starring acclaimed actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon under the direction of Aanand L Rai.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film boasts musical compositions by A R Rahman. Scheduled for a November 28 release, it will be showcased in theaters worldwide.

'Tere Ishk Mein,' a romantic drama, introduces Shankar and Mukti, a couple navigating a terrain filled with passion, pain, and yearning. Integral to the film is a poignant soundtrack by Rahman, enhancing its emotional narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

