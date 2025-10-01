A Passionate Symphony: Unveiling 'Tere Ishk Mein'

The much-anticipated teaser for 'Tere Ishk Mein' was unveiled, starring acclaimed actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon under the direction of Aanand L Rai.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film boasts musical compositions by A R Rahman. Scheduled for a November 28 release, it will be showcased in theaters worldwide.

'Tere Ishk Mein,' a romantic drama, introduces Shankar and Mukti, a couple navigating a terrain filled with passion, pain, and yearning. Integral to the film is a poignant soundtrack by Rahman, enhancing its emotional narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)