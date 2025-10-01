Left Menu

Rani Mukerji Opens Up on 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' – A Film Ahead of Its Time

Rani Mukerji reflects on her film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', describing it as pioneering and ahead of its time. Despite initial criticism, Mukerji stands by the film's portrayal of societal truths on relationships and choices. She addresses the complexities of love and self-reflection portrayed in the storyline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:03 IST
Actor Rani Mukerji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has spoken about the enduring impact of her 2006 film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta. She believes the film was revolutionary, addressing themes that were uncomfortable for audiences at the time.

In an interview with ANI, Mukerji highlighted how the film challenged societal norms by depicting the realities of relationships beyond societal expectations. She emphasized that happiness should be based on self-reflection rather than conformity.

Mukerji also discussed the stigmas women face in making personal choices, emphasizing the double standards when compared to men. Despite mixed reactions, she maintains that actors must support their films and face criticism head-on.

