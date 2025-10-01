A Dream Fulfilled: Rani Mukerji's Emotional National Award Victory

In a serendipitous turn of events, renowned Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji celebrated a momentous achievement as she was awarded her first National Award for her powerful performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.' The honor felt not just professional but profoundly personal, as Mukerji shared how the news came amid a deeply introspective day filled with memories of her late father.

Recalling the moment, Mukerji told ANI she was at her newly renovated office, which was a former room of her father, Ram Mukerji, performing a traditional Griha Pravesh puja. Beside her mother, she felt an overwhelming presence of her father and their shared history. As she sat reminisceful in the room, a notification about her award lit up her phone, fulfilling a long-held dream her father had for her.

In the face of her success, Mukerji's mother reacted emotionally, celebrating what they both felt was a moment orchestrated by her father's blessings. Although her young daughter, Adira, couldn't be present at the ceremony, the family joyously honored the occasion, watching it live, with Adira sharing the joy alongside relatives' children. Mukerji, resplendent in a Sabyasachi saree, acknowledged her daughter with a special necklace, etching a milestone in her illustrious career.