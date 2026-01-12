Left Menu

The Last Maharani: A Legacy of Books and Memories

Maharani Kamasundari Devi, the third queen of Maharaj Kameshwar Singh of Darbhanga, passed away at 96. Childless, she leaves behind a legacy through the Kalyani Foundation, which houses a library in her late husband's memory. Her last rites will be held at the Shyama Mai Temple.

Maharani Kamasundari Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Maharani Kamasundari Devi, the last surviving queen of Maharaj Kameshwar Singh, a prominent figure from the Darbhanga royal lineage, has passed away at the age of 96.

Born in 1927, the Maharani was married to Maharaj Kameshwar Singh in 1940 after his prior two marriages. With no children, she focused on charitable endeavors, notably founding the Kalyani Foundation in her husband's honor, creating a haven of knowledge with over 15,000 books in its library.

Her passing was met with condolences from key political figures, including JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha and BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi. The last rites are scheduled for the Shyama Mai Temple complex, continuing the royal tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

