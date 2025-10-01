Inclusive Adventure: Camp Aquaterra Breaks Barriers in Rishikesh

Camp Aquaterra, a serene riverside retreat located about 30 kilometers upstream from Rishikesh, recently hosted a transformative experience centered on inclusion and adventure. Organized by Treks for All, the retreat featured activities such as yoga, wall climbing, and guided hikes. It welcomed 24 participants, including 14 individuals with disabilities like visual impairment, amputation, and autism.

Pankaj Wadhwa, the founder of Treks for All, emphasized the camp's broader mission, stating that creating inclusive and sustainable spaces can start with something as profound as a shared hike. The initiative aligns with multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals, promoting well-being, inclusive learning, and sustainable communities.

From singing sessions to a spirited game of inclusive cricket, participants discovered new avenues for personal growth. Rajeeva, living with macular degeneration, expressed gratitude for the supportive community and revealed how the camp broadened his perspective on possibilities. Meanwhile, Aarush, a 13-year-old on the autism spectrum, found a space to express independence, delighting his mother with newfound freedom.