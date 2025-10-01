Left Menu

Inclusive Adventure: Camp Aquaterra Breaks Barriers in Rishikesh

Camp Aquaterra, near Rishikesh, hosted an inclusive retreat with activities for 24 participants, including those with disabilities. Organized by Treks for All, the camp aimed to promote inclusion and sustainability through activities like yoga and hiking, making the outdoors accessible for everyone.

Inclusive Adventure: Camp Aquaterra Breaks Barriers in Rishikesh
Camp Aquaterra, a serene riverside retreat located about 30 kilometers upstream from Rishikesh, recently hosted a transformative experience centered on inclusion and adventure. Organized by Treks for All, the retreat featured activities such as yoga, wall climbing, and guided hikes. It welcomed 24 participants, including 14 individuals with disabilities like visual impairment, amputation, and autism.

Pankaj Wadhwa, the founder of Treks for All, emphasized the camp's broader mission, stating that creating inclusive and sustainable spaces can start with something as profound as a shared hike. The initiative aligns with multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals, promoting well-being, inclusive learning, and sustainable communities.

From singing sessions to a spirited game of inclusive cricket, participants discovered new avenues for personal growth. Rajeeva, living with macular degeneration, expressed gratitude for the supportive community and revealed how the camp broadened his perspective on possibilities. Meanwhile, Aarush, a 13-year-old on the autism spectrum, found a space to express independence, delighting his mother with newfound freedom.

