The Path to Peace: A Documentary Exploring Global Collaboration

The newly released documentary, 'The Path to Peace,' produced by China Review Studio, seeks to answer the pressing question of how to safeguard peace in today's turbulent environment.

Structured around a 'past-present-future' narrative, the documentary series delves into real-life stories and case studies, highlighting personal experiences and tackling themes such as 'Remembering History, Safeguarding Peace Together, and Building the Future.'

The film showcases international cooperation amid adversity, featuring botanist Wang Qingfeng's research at the China-Africa Joint Research Center, virologist Lu Hongzhou's leadership in combating Ebola in Sierra Leone, and more. The documentary also harnesses AI technologies to enhance traditional storytelling.