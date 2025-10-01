Left Menu

The Path to Peace: A Documentary Exploring Global Collaboration

The documentary 'The Path to Peace' explores global efforts to safeguard peace through personal stories and case studies. Highlighting international collaboration, it features botanist Wang Qingfeng and virologist Lu Hongzhou among others. Using AI technologies, the film presents a rich narrative of past, present, and future peace endeavors.

The Path to Peace: A Documentary Exploring Global Collaboration
The newly released documentary, 'The Path to Peace,' produced by China Review Studio, seeks to answer the pressing question of how to safeguard peace in today's turbulent environment.

Structured around a 'past-present-future' narrative, the documentary series delves into real-life stories and case studies, highlighting personal experiences and tackling themes such as 'Remembering History, Safeguarding Peace Together, and Building the Future.'

The film showcases international cooperation amid adversity, featuring botanist Wang Qingfeng's research at the China-Africa Joint Research Center, virologist Lu Hongzhou's leadership in combating Ebola in Sierra Leone, and more. The documentary also harnesses AI technologies to enhance traditional storytelling.

