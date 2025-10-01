Tragic Stampede Halts Actor Vijay's Political Rally Plans

A deadly stampede at actor and political leader Vijay's rally in Karur has compelled his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, to temporarily postpone upcoming events. The tragic incident left 41 people dead and over 60 injured, casting a shadow over his 'meet the people' initiative.

Having already toured areas such as Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, and Karur, Vijay was set to continue his outreach over the next two weeks. However, in light of the tragedy, the party shared on social media their deep regret and announced a temporary halt to the plans.

The party's official statement conveyed anguish over the loss of life, confirming that the revised event schedule would be shared at a later date. This decision highlights the impact of the tragic event on Vijay's political activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)