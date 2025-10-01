Left Menu

Tragic Stampede Halts Actor Vijay's Political Rally Plans

Following a stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur, leaving 41 dead, all similar events are postponed temporarily. Vijay's 'meet the people' initiative, covering regions like Tiruchirappalli and Namakkal, is on hold. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam expressed grief over the incident and will announce revised plans later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:58 IST
Tragic Stampede Halts Actor Vijay's Political Rally Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly stampede at actor and political leader Vijay's rally in Karur has compelled his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, to temporarily postpone upcoming events. The tragic incident left 41 people dead and over 60 injured, casting a shadow over his 'meet the people' initiative.

Having already toured areas such as Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, and Karur, Vijay was set to continue his outreach over the next two weeks. However, in light of the tragedy, the party shared on social media their deep regret and announced a temporary halt to the plans.

The party's official statement conveyed anguish over the loss of life, confirming that the revised event schedule would be shared at a later date. This decision highlights the impact of the tragic event on Vijay's political activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Forced Child Marriage Emerge in Anepalya

Allegations of Forced Child Marriage Emerge in Anepalya

 India
2
Kremlin's Denial Amidst Oil Tanker Probe

Kremlin's Denial Amidst Oil Tanker Probe

 Russia
3
British MPs Demand Immediate Action on PoJK Crisis

British MPs Demand Immediate Action on PoJK Crisis

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi Implements One-Way Traffic on Rajendra Prasad Road

Delhi Implements One-Way Traffic on Rajendra Prasad Road

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025