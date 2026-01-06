Global Diplomatic Moves: Key Political Events to Watch

In a flurry of diplomatic activity, notable political events are taking place globally in January and February 2023. These include significant visits by world leaders, strategic summits, and commemorations of key historical milestones. Among these events, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will be attending a summit on Ukraine in Paris.

Washington D.C. will witness U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meeting with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot, while Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar embarks on a pivotal tour of France and Luxembourg. Additionally, major anniversaries such as the 47th year since the Khmer Rouge's fall in Cambodia mark this period.

Other events include President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Nicosia for the opening of the Cyprus Presidency, and the EU-Jordan summit in Amman. The diary of events not only underscores diplomatic engagements but also highlights the complexities of geopolitical relationships in today's world.

