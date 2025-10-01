Robert Pattinson Joins 1664: A Creative Fusion of Style and Taste

Renowned for its crisp, refreshing taste, premium French beer brand 1664 has taken a bold step by appointing acclaimed actor Robert Pattinson as its first global brand ambassador. This collaboration aligns with 1664's commitment to sophistication and style, resonating with the actor's own distinctive flair.

Director Brady Corbet, celebrated for his recent feature film 'The Brutalist,' joins the campaign, promising a cinematic exploration of various interpretations of good taste. The anticipated campaign, which is set to launch in 2026, highlights a blend of Parisian roots and modern creativity, aiming to redefine the essence of a premium beer experience.

Global Marketing Director Nikola Maravic expressed excitement about this historic collaboration, stating that uniting Pattinson and Corbet challenges conventional boundaries and elevates 1664 into new cultural territories. As audiences await this creative endeavor, the partnership signals an audacious new direction for the brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)