Goa Welcomes First International Flight from Russia, Kicking Off Tourist Season

Goa's tourist season begins on October 2 with the arrival of a flight from Novosibirsk, Russia. The flight marks a new destination in the state's efforts to draw more international visitors. This year promises increased tourist numbers, with Goa's beaches prepared to welcome chartered and independent travelers.

Goa is set to commence its international tourist season on October 2, welcoming the first flight from Novosibirsk, Russia. The flight will arrive at Manohar International Airport in North Goa, carrying 120 passengers, signaling a promising start for the state's tourism industry.

According to Sheik Ismail, Senior Vice President of Concord Exotic Voyages, this is the first direct flight from Novosibirsk to Goa. The company will manage weekly flights from various Russian cities, enriching Goa's international appeal.

To prepare for the influx of tourists, the Goa Tourism Department has issued licenses for beach shacks, aiming for readiness ahead of the tourist surge. With over a million visitors last year, half a million of whom were international, the state anticipates a vibrant season.

