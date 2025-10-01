Goa Welcomes First International Flight from Russia, Kicking Off Tourist Season
Goa's tourist season begins on October 2 with the arrival of a flight from Novosibirsk, Russia. The flight marks a new destination in the state's efforts to draw more international visitors. This year promises increased tourist numbers, with Goa's beaches prepared to welcome chartered and independent travelers.
- Country:
- India
Goa is set to commence its international tourist season on October 2, welcoming the first flight from Novosibirsk, Russia. The flight will arrive at Manohar International Airport in North Goa, carrying 120 passengers, signaling a promising start for the state's tourism industry.
According to Sheik Ismail, Senior Vice President of Concord Exotic Voyages, this is the first direct flight from Novosibirsk to Goa. The company will manage weekly flights from various Russian cities, enriching Goa's international appeal.
To prepare for the influx of tourists, the Goa Tourism Department has issued licenses for beach shacks, aiming for readiness ahead of the tourist surge. With over a million visitors last year, half a million of whom were international, the state anticipates a vibrant season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Court Denies Ketan Parekh's Plea to Travel Abroad Amidst Ongoing Trial
Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel
Thomas Cook and India's Ministry of Tourism Join Forces for Enhanced Travel Experience
Delhi Airport Pioneers E-Arrival Card System for Global Travelers
Mohun Bagan SC Withdraws from AFC Champions League Over Travel Concerns