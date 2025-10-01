Gorakhpur's Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion Initiative

The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has set the stage for a safe and environmentally conscious Durga idol immersion, constructing three artificial ponds on the Rapti riverbank, officials stated on Wednesday.

To maintain order and prevent crowding, a collaboration between the police and civic body has resulted in the establishment of several control rooms. Daily water replacement in the ponds will ensure cleanliness.

Sanjay Gupta, responsible for pond construction, highlighted the readiness of the setup and urged organizers to avoid DJ vehicles and large gatherings. The immersion process will begin on October 2 at 7 a.m. and span three days, with over 4,000 idols anticipated.

