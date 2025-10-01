Left Menu

Gorakhpur's Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion Initiative

Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has created artificial ponds for safe and eco-friendly Durga idol immersions. Control rooms will manage crowd control, and water from the Rapti will be used and replaced daily. Idol immersions are from October 2-4, with 4,285 idols already registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:12 IST
Gorakhpur's Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has set the stage for a safe and environmentally conscious Durga idol immersion, constructing three artificial ponds on the Rapti riverbank, officials stated on Wednesday.

To maintain order and prevent crowding, a collaboration between the police and civic body has resulted in the establishment of several control rooms. Daily water replacement in the ponds will ensure cleanliness.

Sanjay Gupta, responsible for pond construction, highlighted the readiness of the setup and urged organizers to avoid DJ vehicles and large gatherings. The immersion process will begin on October 2 at 7 a.m. and span three days, with over 4,000 idols anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

Historic Trade Deal Spurs India-EFTA Economic Boom

 India
2
Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

 India
3
Swedish Soccer Drama: A Goalkeeper's Farewell

Swedish Soccer Drama: A Goalkeeper's Farewell

 Sweden
4
UEFA Delays Decision on Israel Amidst Trump’s Middle East Peace Proposal

UEFA Delays Decision on Israel Amidst Trump’s Middle East Peace Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025