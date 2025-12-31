Uttarakhand CM Responds to Train Collision at Hydroelectric Project Site

In a significant development from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been actively monitoring the aftermath of a train collision at the under-construction Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project site.

Two locomotive trains collided late Tuesday night, leaving 60 out of 109 onboard injured. CM Dhami has assured that all injured will receive proper medical care and be referred to specialized medical centers as needed. He is in continuous communication with the District Magistrate to oversee the situation.

District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar reported that 70 workers received first aid, with the majority discharged post-treatment. An efficient emergency response ensured the injured were promptly taken to district medical facilities and specialist hospitals, mitigating further risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)