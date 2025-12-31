Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Responds to Train Collision at Hydroelectric Project Site

Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnessed a train collision at the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project site, injuring 60. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured prompt medical care and referral to advanced centers if needed. District officials swiftly handled the aftermath, ensuring the injured received necessary treatment, and the situation remains under constant monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:52 IST
Uttarakhand CM Responds to Train Collision at Hydroelectric Project Site
Visual of the hospital (Photo/ChamoliPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been actively monitoring the aftermath of a train collision at the under-construction Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project site.

Two locomotive trains collided late Tuesday night, leaving 60 out of 109 onboard injured. CM Dhami has assured that all injured will receive proper medical care and be referred to specialized medical centers as needed. He is in continuous communication with the District Magistrate to oversee the situation.

District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar reported that 70 workers received first aid, with the majority discharged post-treatment. An efficient emergency response ensured the injured were promptly taken to district medical facilities and specialist hospitals, mitigating further risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

 India
2
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
3
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
4
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025