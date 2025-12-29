Supreme Court Stay Brings Temporary Relief for Aravalli Hills: Aaditya Thackeray Responds

The Supreme Court's decision to temporarily stay its November 20 order on the new definition of the Aravalli Range has been welcomed by environmental activists and political leaders alike. Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent figure from Shiv Sena (UBT), hailed the decision as a significant, though temporary, relief.

In a statement issued on X, Thackeray warned against misinformation campaigns suggesting the Aravalli Range's safety, asserting the need for a permanent solution. The court's recent hold suspends its prior acceptance of a uniform definition for the Aravalli hills established by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change committee.

Thackeray credited a mass movement of concerned citizens, particularly in Rajasthan, for the decision and emphasized the necessity of safeguarding nature. He called for robust protection laws to prevent potential exploitation of the mountain ecosystem by interests eager to alter its designation for industrial activities, notably mining.