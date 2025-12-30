Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand: PM Modi Responds
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over a fatal bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district. Seven people died, and 12 were injured after the bus plunged into a gorge. Modi extended condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for the quick recovery of the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the fatal bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district.
The tragic incident resulted in the loss of at least seven lives, with around 12 others sustaining significant injuries when a bus fell into a gorge.
Modi extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, describing the accident as extremely saddening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Disrupted: A Year of Tragedy, Tenacity, and Transformation
Tragedy Strikes: Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Nigerian Crash
Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus
Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria
Tragic Collision on Sikandarpur-Belthara Road: A Life Lost, Another Injured