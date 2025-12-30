Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand: PM Modi Responds

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the fatal bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

The tragic incident resulted in the loss of at least seven lives, with around 12 others sustaining significant injuries when a bus fell into a gorge.

Modi extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, describing the accident as extremely saddening.

(With inputs from agencies.)