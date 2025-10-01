Celebrating a Century of Service: RSS's Impact on India's Cultural Fabric

In a significant tribute, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its 100-year legacy in fostering nation-building and shaping India's cultural identity. Celebrating this milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and stamp as a mark of respect and recognition.

Emphasizing the historic moment, Sawant highlighted that for the first time in independent India's history, the image of Bharat Mata appears on currency, symbolizing the RSS's enduring impact on the nation's ethos.

Founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS has been pivotal in promoting discipline, cultural awareness, and social responsibility. Sawant expressed pride in the organization's selfless service and its pivotal role in molding India's cultural heritage over the last century.

(With inputs from agencies.)