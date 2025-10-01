Kantara's New Chapter: From Screen to Page
Hombale Films and Toonsutra collaborate to expand the iconic Indian film 'Kantara' into digital comics and graphic novels. This transformation allows fans to experience the cultural epic in new formats, preserving its powerful themes of devotion, nature, and tradition, and reaching a broader audience worldwide.
Hombale Films, in collaboration with India's largest webtoon platform, Toonsutra, is set to transform the cinematic phenomenon 'Kantara – A Legend' into digital comics and graphic novels.
The move aims to bring the cultural epic, which captivated audiences globally, to new creative dimensions, expanding its reach and impact.
Fans can now explore the story of 'Kantara' through comics, reflecting its timeless themes of devotion, sacrifice, and the bond between man and nature. The first chapters are available for free to Indian readers on the Toonsutra app and website, offering a fresh way to experience the narrative.
