Jim Carrey to Receive Honorary César Award for Pioneering Career

Hollywood icon Jim Carrey will be awarded the Honorary César at the 51st César Awards in Paris. The French Academy praised Carrey for his influential career across various media, highlighting his impact in cinema, television, literature, and art. The ceremony will take place in February 2026.

Renowned Hollywood star Jim Carrey is set to be honored with the prestigious Honorary César at the 51st César Awards, as announced by the organizers.

The award ceremony will be held at the Olympia in Paris on February 27, 2026, in recognition of Carrey's extensive career spanning stand-up, television, cinema, literature, and visual arts. The French Academy praised him as 'one of the most original voices in modern cinema'.

Carrey, known for his roles in iconic films ranging from 'The Mask' to 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', is lauded for his versatility and impact on both comedic and dramatic genres. His literary and artistic contributions, alongside his performances, underscore his multifaceted talent. In the previous edition, Julia Roberts was the recipient of this honor.

