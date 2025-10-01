Left Menu

Unveiling Bharat Mata on New Coin: A Tribute to RSS's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin and stamp to celebrate the RSS's centenary. The coin depicts Bharat Mata, marking its first appearance on Indian currency, symbolizing national pride and history. The coin includes the RSS motto, and the stamp highlights the organization's historical contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:00 IST
Unveiling Bharat Mata on New Coin: A Tribute to RSS's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a moment steeped in national pride and historical importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a special postage stamp and commemorative coin on Wednesday in honor of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 100th anniversary.

The commemorative Rs 100 coin features the first depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency. One side of the coin displays the national emblem, while the reverse side showcases Bharat Mata in a gesture of offering, surrounded by devoted swayamsevaks.

Emphasizing the coin's significance, Modi noted its role in celebrating the RSS's century-long journey and contributions to fostering cultural awareness, discipline, and social responsibility. The event was graced by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and key political figures, marking a significant tribute to both Bharat Mata and the RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Shimla: Dalit Boy's Death Sparks Outrage

Tragedy in Shimla: Dalit Boy's Death Sparks Outrage

 India
2
Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action

Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action

 India
3
Trump's Tariff Threats Push Pharma Giants to Slash Drug Prices

Trump's Tariff Threats Push Pharma Giants to Slash Drug Prices

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025