Unveiling Bharat Mata on New Coin: A Tribute to RSS's Legacy

In a moment steeped in national pride and historical importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a special postage stamp and commemorative coin on Wednesday in honor of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 100th anniversary.

The commemorative Rs 100 coin features the first depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency. One side of the coin displays the national emblem, while the reverse side showcases Bharat Mata in a gesture of offering, surrounded by devoted swayamsevaks.

Emphasizing the coin's significance, Modi noted its role in celebrating the RSS's century-long journey and contributions to fostering cultural awareness, discipline, and social responsibility. The event was graced by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and key political figures, marking a significant tribute to both Bharat Mata and the RSS.

