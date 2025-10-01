Shah Rukh Khan Tops Bollywood Rich List as Billionaire

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has ascended to billionaire status, accumulating a substantial fortune of Rs 12,490 crore. This achievement has secured his position as Bollywood's wealthiest celebrity, as highlighted by the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Contributing significantly to his wealth are his family's ventures, including Red Chillies Entertainment and investments in various sectors like an IPL cricket franchise and alcohol industries.

Juhi Chawla is not far behind, with a net worth of Rs 7,790 crore, while Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar have significant wealth, pegged at Rs 2,160 crore and Rs 1,880 crore, respectively. The list also features industry veteran Amitabh Bachchan, whose wealth is reported at Rs 1,630 crore.