RSS: From Humble Beginnings to a Century of Transformation

On September 27, 1925, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, influenced by the freedom movement, gathered a group of young men in Nagpur. This meeting marked the unassuming beginning of what would become the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Originally planned as a series of periodic gatherings to strengthen societal character, the RSS formalized into an organization on April 17, 1925. Over the years, it adapted its structure and expanded its activities, launching a full-fledged outdoor shakha to engage young swayamsevaks in physical and ideological training.

Today, the RSS celebrates its centenary as a powerful entity with an extensive network influencing India's socio-political discourse. Despite historical challenges, including multiple bans, the RSS remains committed to its mission of fostering nationalism and community development.

