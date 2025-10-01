RSS: From Humble Beginnings to a Century of Transformation
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, began modestly in Nagpur and has evolved into the world's largest voluntary organization. Initially started as small gatherings of swayamsevaks, the RSS now significantly influences India's political and social landscape, embodying a mission of nation-building.
On September 27, 1925, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, influenced by the freedom movement, gathered a group of young men in Nagpur. This meeting marked the unassuming beginning of what would become the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Originally planned as a series of periodic gatherings to strengthen societal character, the RSS formalized into an organization on April 17, 1925. Over the years, it adapted its structure and expanded its activities, launching a full-fledged outdoor shakha to engage young swayamsevaks in physical and ideological training.
Today, the RSS celebrates its centenary as a powerful entity with an extensive network influencing India's socio-political discourse. Despite historical challenges, including multiple bans, the RSS remains committed to its mission of fostering nationalism and community development.
