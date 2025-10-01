Majestic Chariot Procession Marks Penultimate Day of Brahmotsavams at Tirumala
On the second-to-last day of the Salakatla Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, a grand chariot procession, featuring Sri Malayappa Swamy and his consorts, mesmerized thousands of devotees. This traditional 'radhotsavam' involves pulling a massive 43-foot wooden chariot, symbolizing self-realization and spiritual liberation, through the streets of Tirumala.
On Wednesday, thousands of devotees gathered in Tirumala to witness a grand chariot procession as part of the penultimate day of the Salakatla Brahmotsavams. The highlight of the event was Sri Malayappa Swamy, accompanied by his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, leading the traditional 'radhotsavam.'
The imposing wooden chariot, towering 43 feet high and weighing 47 tonnes, was ceremoniously pulled through the sacred four 'mada' streets of Tirumala. This ritual is steeped in history, believed to bring spiritual liberation, as documented in sacred texts.
The event has been a significant part of the Brahmotsavams, with the chariot symbolizing the journey to self-realization and the separation of soul and body. Devotees' fervent participation underscores the deep cultural and spiritual significance of this annual tradition.
