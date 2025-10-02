Towering Triumph: Kota's Record-Breaking Ravan

The Kota Dussehra Fair's Ravan effigy, standing at a record-breaking 221.5 feet, is set to become the tallest ever, officials confirmed. The gigantic figure will secure a place in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, surpassing Delhi's previous 210-foot benchmark set in 2024.

Despite recent downpours in Rajasthan's Kota district, the formidable effigy remains intact. Artisan Tejendra Chauhan, along with his 25-member team, dedicated four months to crafting this massive structure. The team also created 60-foot effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnath to flank the main figure.

The towering effigy, constructed with 10.5 tonnes of steel and weighing a total of 13.5 tonnes, features a facade made of fiber glass and adorned with velvet cloth. Planning for every eventuality, the effigy includes waterproofing and remotely controlled lighting, ready to light up the Dussehra night, rain or shine.