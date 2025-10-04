Left Menu

Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' earns over Rs 16 crore at box office

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:05 IST
Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' earns over Rs 16 crore at box office
"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", headlined by Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, has earned Rs 16.12 crore at the domestic box office in two days of its release, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan of ''Badrinath Ki Dulhania'', ''Dhadak'' and ''Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'', the film released in theatres on Thursday. It is produced under Karan Johar's production banner Dharma Productions. ''Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'' also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The makers shared the box office numbers on social media. The post featured the film's poster with the day-wise breakdown of the collection.

The film opened at Rs 10.11 crore and went on to earn Rs 6.01 crore at the domestic box office on Friday. "Panwadi ke peeche wali patli gali tak #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari chaah chuki hai. In cinemas now. Book your tickets," read the caption of the post. ''Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is about Sunny (Dhawan) and Tulsi (Kapoor). Hoping to revive old sparks with their ex-partners, Ananya (Malhotra) and Vikram (Saraf), they hatch a plan to pose as a couple, setting off a chain of humorous misunderstandings and deceptions. Alongside Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Khaitan have produced the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

