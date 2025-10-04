Left Menu

Veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram dies at 94

She was 94.Sandhya Shantaram was the third wife of the legendary filmmaker and frequently starred as the leading lady in films such as Do Aankhen Barah Haath 1957, Navrang 1959, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje 1955, and Pinjra 1972.Kiran Shantaram, V Shantarams son from his second marriage with Jayashree, said the veteran actor breathed her last on Friday night.She passed away last night at 10 pm at Rajkamal Studio, where she had been living.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:52 IST
Veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram dies at 94
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, wife of late filmmaker V Shantaram, has died due to age-related ailments, her family said on Saturday. She was 94.

Sandhya Shantaram was the third wife of the legendary filmmaker and frequently starred as the leading lady in films such as "Do Aankhen Barah Haath" (1957), "Navrang" (1959), "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje" (1955), and "Pinjra" (1972).

Kiran Shantaram, V Shantaram's son from his second marriage with Jayashree, said the veteran actor breathed her last on Friday night.

"She passed away last night at 10 pm at Rajkamal Studio, where she had been living. She had been unwell for the past four to five years, and was suffering from fever and cough recently," Kiran Shantaram told PTI.

"We would often tell her that she would be with us till she turned 100. The saddest part was that she did not have children of her own with my father, but she treated me and my sisters like her own. She was very sweet, a wonderful cook, and would lovingly feed us," he said.

The last rites were held this morning at Shivaji Park crematorium.

A popular actor of the 1950s and 60s, Sandhya Shantaram worked predominantly in Hindi and Marathi films. Some of her most notable films also include "Sehra", "Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli", and "Amar Bhoopali".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

 China
2
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
4
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025