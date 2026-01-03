Left Menu

Unrest at Marathi Literary Meet: A Protest Unfolds

A protest disrupted the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan when Sandip Jadhav attempted to blacken the face of organizing committee's Vinod Kulkarni. Jadhav, known for farmer protest, expressed anger over unaddressed farm loan waivers. A case is underway, authorities are investigating motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:17 IST
Unrest at Marathi Literary Meet: A Protest Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest unfolded at the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Satara when a man attempted to blacken the face of Vinod Kulkarni, the working president of the organizing committee.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon as Sandip Jadhav hurled a black substance at Kulkarni. Known for his protests regarding farmer issues, Jadhav disrupted the literary event that started on Friday.

Tushar Doshi, Superintendent of Police, Satara, noted that Jadhav's motives were being investigated, though initial reports suggest his dissatisfaction with the government's handling of farm loan waivers may have fueled the attack. Authorities have confirmed that a case is being registered against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

 India
2
Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

 India
3
Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

 Global
4
Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026