Unrest at Marathi Literary Meet: A Protest Unfolds

A protest unfolded at the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Satara when a man attempted to blacken the face of Vinod Kulkarni, the working president of the organizing committee.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon as Sandip Jadhav hurled a black substance at Kulkarni. Known for his protests regarding farmer issues, Jadhav disrupted the literary event that started on Friday.

Tushar Doshi, Superintendent of Police, Satara, noted that Jadhav's motives were being investigated, though initial reports suggest his dissatisfaction with the government's handling of farm loan waivers may have fueled the attack. Authorities have confirmed that a case is being registered against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)