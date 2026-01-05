Ambedkar's Plan to Empower Marathi Manoos in Mumbai
Prakash Ambedkar, leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, announced plans to use vacant land in Mumbai for housing Marathi-speaking residents. Speaking ahead of the BMC polls, he urged votes for the VBA-Congress alliance to challenge the BJP, highlighting attempts to incite tensions through religious lines.
Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), unveiled plans to utilize vacant land areas in Mumbai to provide housing for Marathi-speaking citizens, aiming to boost their representation in the city's demographic make-up.
Speaking at a rally in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) elections, Ambedkar emphasized the necessity of voting for the VBA-Congress alliance to send the BJP a strong message of potential defeat in the January 15 polls.
He also accused certain groups of attempting to provoke religious unrest to serve their own ends, while highlighting the alliance between VBA and Congress as a united front against such divisive strategies, with election results to be announced on January 16.
