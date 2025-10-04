Rahul Gandhi's Latin American Journey: Bridging Cultures and Democracy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on a tour of Latin America, emphasized that hope speaks a universal language, highlighting a shared fight for dignity and democracy. He shared experiences from Colombia, Peru, and beyond, underscoring the cultural richness and inspirational spirit encountered during his visit.

Gandhi's agenda included meetings with artists who use their craft as a form of resistance, and dialogues with students expressing fearless aspirations. These interactions were marked by a spirit of creativity and courage, reflecting a global connection in the struggle for democratic values.

Through strategic meetings with political and business leaders, Gandhi seeks to strengthen democratic ties and explore new trade opportunities. The tour echoes India's longstanding bonds with South America, while advancing partnerships in trade, technology, and cross-cultural exchanges.