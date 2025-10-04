Left Menu

Assam's Quest for Answers: Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death in Singapore

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the challenges faced by Assam Police in investigating the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The investigation hinges on the cooperation of Assamese individuals present during the incident, who are currently in Singapore, beyond Assam Police's jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:20 IST
Assam's Quest for Answers: Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death in Singapore
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concerns on Saturday about the limitations faced by state police in probing the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

During a media interaction post-meeting with Garg's family, Sarma highlighted the importance of Assamese individuals present on the yacht to assist the investigation. Without their presence, connecting the dots poses a challenge.

The tragedy unfolded as Garg, who was in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival, died swimming in the sea. While the Assam CID has issued notices, the probe's progression depends on willing cooperation from those overseas.

TRENDING

1
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
3
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
4
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025