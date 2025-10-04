Assam's Quest for Answers: Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death in Singapore

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concerns on Saturday about the limitations faced by state police in probing the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

During a media interaction post-meeting with Garg's family, Sarma highlighted the importance of Assamese individuals present on the yacht to assist the investigation. Without their presence, connecting the dots poses a challenge.

The tragedy unfolded as Garg, who was in Singapore to attend the North East India Festival, died swimming in the sea. While the Assam CID has issued notices, the probe's progression depends on willing cooperation from those overseas.