Ranbir Kapoor Launches Fashion Brand 'ARKS' in Style, Sparking Social Media Buzz

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor made a grand entrance in the national capital on Saturday, captivating onlookers with his sophisticated fashion sense. Kapoor attended the launch of his fashion and lifestyle brand 'ARKS' at a mall in Saket, appearing as dapper as ever in a simple white t-shirt complemented by a brown jacket and black trousers.

His ensemble was elegantly completed with white sneakers and a stylish pair of sunglasses. Fans greeted him with enthusiastic cheering, to which Kapoor responded graciously, especially touched when the crowd serenaded him with a birthday tune. In turn, Kapoor serenaded his fans, singing alongside them.

During the event, Ranbir Kapoor shared personal ambitions, revealing, "Launching a lifestyle brand was my dream, and I have finally fulfilled it. I also have a dream to direct a film. Maybe someday I'll direct a film." In a lighter moment, he reenacted memorable lines from his blockbuster movies like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Rockstar', 'Animal', and 'Barfi'. Interacting with stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral, the pair provided light-hearted entertainment to the ensemble crowd.

The 'ARKS' store inauguration was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Kapoor posed for photographers. Earlier, at the Mumbai airport, he shared a noteworthy moment with fellow actor Deepika Padukone. Wearing a sleek all-black outfit, Kapoor spotted Padukone in an electric shuttle, leading to a warm embrace which quickly went viral on social media.

'ARKS', epitomizing a philosophy of understated elegance, offers premium lifestyle essentials characterized by minimalist design and exceptional craftsmanship, promoting individuality and authenticity. Kapoor's venture into the fashion arena marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)