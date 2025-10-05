Left Menu

Locals Protest Temple Vandalism in Jharkhand

Residents blocked NH-143 in Kolebira, Jharkhand, following the vandalism of Bagchandi temple. A local man with mental health issues damaged temple property, sparking outrage. Police intervention reassured locals, promising action and investigation. The accused will face court proceedings. The incident spotlights tensions surrounding cultural and religious sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Simdega | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, locals in Jharkhand's Simdega district blocked National Highway 143 to protest an incident of vandalism at the Bagchandi temple in Kolebira. This act of defiance came after a local resident allegedly damaged the temple the previous night.

Kolebira police, led by Officer Harsh Kumar Shah, responded promptly to the protest, ensuring the agitated crowd that measures would be taken to address the vandalism. Traffic disruptions were resolved within an hour as police negotiated with protesters.

The accused, reportedly suffering from mental illness, had vandalized the temple's doors, damaged the sound system, and discarded a trident. The police are investigating the incident thoroughly, and legal action will follow appropriate judicial procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

